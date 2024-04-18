Benefit Of Using Home Care For Future Of Aged Care

Following the release of part one ‘A review of aged care funding and service models’ conducted by Sapere through a Te Whatu Ora ran process, the Home and Community Health Association (HCHA) says it is pleased to see greater recognition of the vital function that home and community care offers to alleviate unsustainable pressure on aged care residential facilities and the health system. Valuing the biggest mobile workforce and understanding the possibilities it holds to diffuse current and future impacts on an already strained GPs and hospital system makes perfect sense.

Approximately 80,000 older people receive home and community support services in their home funded by Te Whatu Ora and as the peak body, HCHA supports the comments made by Director of Ageing Well, Andy Inder on RNZ morning report today, that it is a priority of Te Whatu Ora to work out how to best manage care in the community and create options to allow the aspiration of people to stay at home for longer. HCHA are keen to support further engagement and work with Te Whatu ora to make these aspirations a reality.

HCHA CEO Lisa Foster says, “The prioritisation of ensuring people can live in their own homes safely and comfortably for as long as possible is applauded. The second part of the review can now establish the steps needed to have care delivered by a competent workforce that is valued, sustainable and adequately supported”.

“The aspect raised by Alzheimer’s NZ must also be taken into account so that prevention, transition between services and appropriate referral to supportive services are all factored in within a broader integrated and holistic plan”.

Chair of the Board, Murray Penman says that “with Government investment into this sector and sustainability of this workforce within an appropriate model a future crisis can be averted. That all depends on the vision of our leaders and the importance that is placed on older peoples’ care”.

The average Te Whatu Ora spend on a subsidised client in a rest home in 2022/23 was $65,000 per annum, whereas the average cost per client for HCSS service delivery including IBT was approximately $7,400.

