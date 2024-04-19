Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cannabis Clinic Unveils First-Ever 420 Day Billboards: Pioneering Transformative Healthcare In New Zealand

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:36 pm
Press Release: The Cannabis Clinic

The Cannabis Clinic, New Zealand's premier healthcare provider dedicated to pioneering advancements in plant-based medicine, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever “420 Day” nationwide billboards. These bold visual statements symbolise the Clinic's commitment to destigmatising medicinal cannabis and championing accessible healthcare solutions nationwide.

420 Day occurs annually on April 20th and is an unofficial holiday originating in California. The tradition dates back to the 1970s when a group of friends would gather together to enjoy cannabis at 4:20 pm each day, adopting the number "420" as their code. Today, people around the world celebrate all things cannabis on what’s often referred to as the “unofficial cannabis holiday.”

Since its inception in 2019, The Cannabis Clinic has been at the forefront of revolutionising healthcare in New Zealand. Co-founded by Dr. Waseem Alzaher and Lisa Peterson, the Clinic has offered expert consultations and personalised treatment plans to over 30,000 Kiwis seeking to enhance their well-being.

Dr. Alzaher says, "The Cannabis Clinic's 420 Day billboards serve as a tongue-in-cheek approach as our head office is based off state highway exit 420 in Takapuna, Auckland. And no, the building wasn’t strategically purchased because of this; it was a serendipitous event that makes new staff members and clients have a chuckle.’’

‘’420 is generally a recreational term, a lot of people who use cannabis medically find that legal access is a relief for them. We bridge the gap for those who are doing things illegally for the right reasons,” adds Dr Alzaher.

‘’The Cannabis Clinic has a pivotal role in reshaping New Zealand's healthcare landscape, we are breaking down barriers of stigmatisation,” Dr. Alzaher states. “Our dedication is to provide quality care to our patients but also highlight the significant strides we're making in advancing medicinal cannabis accessibility across the nation.'' Through innovative practices and unwavering dedication, the Cannabis Clinic stands poised to lead Kiwis toward a future of improved health and vitality.

With physical clinics in Auckland, Nelson, and Hawkes Bay, as well as telehealth consultations available, the Cannabis Clinic remains committed to meeting the diverse needs of patients across New Zealand. By offering comprehensive care and fostering a supportive environment, the Cannabis Clinic continues to empower individuals on their journey to holistic well-being.

