Brain Injury New Zealand Advocates For ACC To Increase The Level Of Assistance For Travel And Accommodation

Brain Injury New Zealand congratulates Manatū Hauora The Ministry of Health on the recent increases to national travel assistance rates for those who are required to travel to access needed healthcare. As of 01 April 2024, reimbursement rates for independent travel increased to 34 cents per kilometre, along with an increase in accommodation rates to $140 per night.

Brain Injury New Zealand challenge ACC to follow the example set by Manatū Hauora The Ministry of Health, and call for a commitment from ACC to also make tangible and meaningful improvements in travel assistance rates.

Despite the on-going cost-of-living crisis and significant increases in the cost of fuel and accommodation, ACC travel reimbursement rates have not been updated since 2009. If a person needs to travel further than 80 kilometres to access healthcare after injury, ACC currently reimburses mileage costs at a rate of just 29 cents per kilometre. If accommodation is required, ACC has a standard reimbursement rate of $57.55 per night, with no financial support at all for any attending support person. Clearly, these rates do not reflect actual costs incurred by people and their families when accessing essential healthcare services. Inadequate rates of travel and accommodation reimbursement by ACC create significant barriers to accessing support following injury, especially for low-income families and people living in rural areas.

Adequate financial assistance can be the difference between someone accessing essential healthcare following injury, or going without the support they need and are entitled to receive. Consequences of failure to attend rehabilitation treatment and assessments can be widespread, including the denial of an ACC claim, delayed and less effective recovery, more time away from work or education, and increased and prolonged negative impacts on the families and whānau of those injured.

Brain Injury New Zealand strongly advocates that ACC to increase current travel assistance rates to at least match those now provided by Manatū Hauora The Ministry of Health, to enable all ACC claimants to access essential treatment and support as covered under the ACC legislation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

