SRG Radiology Brings First PET-CT To South Auckland

SRG Radiology is thrilled to announce their patients in South Auckland will now have access to a quality PET-CT service at the practice in Manukau. This will be the first PET-CT in South Auckland, providing potentially lifesaving scans to the community and will create a truly comprehensive diagnostic imaging site based centrally on Cavendish Drive. This site also offers MRI, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray, and Interventional for their patients.

General Manager of SRG Radiology Alison Chetwynd said "As the government works to reduce the healthcare postcode lottery affecting patients throughout New Zealand, we are excited to expand our PET-CT services and bring the first PET-CT closer to home in South Auckland."

PET-CT is a powerful diagnostic tool that combines functional and anatomical information to provide detailed images of the body's internal structures. PET-CT is used to provide more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes across a variety of medical specialties with a particular focus on Cancer / Oncology, Neurology, and Urology.

This new service demonstrates the massive commitment SRG Radiology is making to their patients and their loved ones as it brings advanced services to an area of Auckland that has not traditionally experienced significant investment in highly technological diagnostic imaging. This quality technology delivers unparalleled image quality, precision, and speed, helping to make a diagnosis with greater accuracy.

Alison Chetwynd said SRG Radiology values giving their patients access to services using cutting-edge technology, “our ongoing investment in quality, multi-million-dollar radiology equipment and facilities ensures we provide services on par with leading international medical facilities in our own backyard.”

"Our team of highly trained PET Radiologists (specialist doctors), adhere to the highest professional standards and work closely with referring medical and specialist practitioners to provide each patient with expert, safe and individualised care," said Alison Chetwynd.

Lead Radiologists Dr. David Rogers and Dr. Quentin Reeves jointly state, “We are absolutely delighted to be opening the first PET-CT in South Auckland, giving local access to cutting edge technology. We support the equity of healthcare and where you live should not be a barrier to receiving high level diagnostic imaging close to home. You, the patient, are always at the forefront of our thinking, and we are genuinely thrilled to be providing this service expansion into South Auckland.”

SRG Radiology is an Affiliated Provider to Southern Cross Health Insurance for selected services. Please check your Policy for coverage details.

© Scoop Media

