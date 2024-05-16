College Of GPs Welcomes New Chief Executive

The Board of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is delighted to announce the appointment of Toby Beaglehole as College Chief Executive, effective Tuesday 4 June 2024.

Toby has extensive executive and governance experience having held the role of Chief Executive with NZ Oil Services Ltd, Connexis (the infrastructure training organisation), the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO), and the Work Based Learning subsidiary of Te Pūkenga. He is on the Boards of Construction Health & Safety NZ and the Business Leaders Health & Safety Forum.

In his most recent position as Chief Executive of Work Based Learning at Te Pūkenga, Toby successfully led the migration of the leaders, systems, cultures, and training activities of nine individual Industry Training Organisations (ITOs), into a single subsidiary, while focusing on the seamless continuity of education and support by the 1,500 kaimahi (staff members) for the 130,000 akonga (learners) within these ITOs.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "Toby’s experience and understanding of vocational education will be a valuable asset to the College and our members, as will his commitment to strong advocacy and in his words, an unwavering focus on people.

"Toby’s track record of leading teams through complex and challenging times will serve us well as primary care looks to define and futureproof our workforce and the crucial role we play within the health sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We look forward to having Toby join us in a few weeks and introducing him to College members at GP24: the Conference for General Practice in July.

"The Board and I would also like to acknowledge and thank Terry McCaul who has been the College’s interim Chief Executive since January for his guidance over this time and wish him well as he makes the shift towards retirement," says Dr Murton.

© Scoop Media

