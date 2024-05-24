Health Select Committee To Look Into Aged Care

The Health Select Committee has agreed to undertake an inquiry into aged care provision, the scope of which will include the current and future capacity of the sector to support those experiencing early onset neurological disorders like dementia and ensuring appropriate asset thresholds for sustainable services, says Health Select Committee Chair Sam Uffindell.

This fulfils a Coalition Agreement between National and New Zealand First to undertake a select committee inquiry into aged care provision to include supporting people with early onset conditions and what asset thresholds are appropriate.

“New Zealand’s population is aging and life expectancy is climbing. It’s the right call for our committee to look into a range of issues related to the aged care sector,” Mr Uffindell says.

“The inquiry will investigate the current aged care sector’s ability to provide care and services to the current and expected number of seniors who are and will suffer from early onset conditions. The scope of the inquiry will look at whether the funding model has been updated to reflect current best provisions for these conditions.

“The Ministry of Health is beginning Phase Two of the Aged Care Funding and Service Model Review which is aimed at improving service sustainability and ensuring equitable access and outcomes. However, the select committee inquiry will have a focus on the early onset provision and could provide valuable insights to support a funding model change.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This inquiry will begin before 1 July 2024 and the Health Committee may expand its scope to consider other areas.”

NZ First MP on the committee Jenny Marcroft welcomes the inquiry, which was agreed to in the National – NZ First Coalition Agreement.

“We owe it to our seniors to explore a range of issues around aged care and how we can best support New Zealanders as they age,” Ms Marcroft says.

“There are challenges in the current aged care provision for those with early onset dementia, and an increasing number who are under 65 also require support.

“Dementia can impact couples who would normally live together but have to be separated due to individual care needs and this is an issue that requires our attention.

“We are pleased to see progress on this commitment from the National – NZ First Coalition Agreement.”

© Scoop Media

