Budget 2024 A Sticking Plaster, Not A Solution For Disability Support

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Disability Support Network

The $1.1 billion allocated to Ministry for Disabled People - Whaikaha in Budget 2024 allows the sector to stand still but not move forward, said NZ Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

"We’re grateful for the funding confirmed in today’s budget – but this is the bare minimum required and won’t extend support to more people in need or increase the quality of care.”

“Providers face cost pressure across the board, with the prospect of covering unfunded Pay Equity wage increases hanging over them. Disabled New Zealanders deserve world class support, so all eyes are now on Minister Luxton’s independent review to address the root cause.”

