Budget Welcomed For Primary And Community Health

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Primary and Community Health Aotearoa

The chair of the country’s leading primary and community health sector group, Primary and Community Health Aotearoa (previously the Federation) Chair, Steve Chadwick, says

“it is pleasing that there has been some investment in primary and community health”.

“However from an equity perspective, it is disappointing to have the free prescription removed. We believe this is detrimental to the health status of the very population we are trying to serve.”

Outgoing Executive Director, Angela Francis says

“While it is encouraging to hear there will be new money for training more doctors, pressures remain for other health practitioners within the primary and community sector. The increase in access and funding of $31.2million for breast screening is welcomed and we appreciate Minister Reti’s increase of funding for primary and community health care of $2.12billion. This should ultimately lessen the load on secondary health care.”

“We also welcome the boost to Pharmac’s budget of $1.7billion over four years.”

Steve Chadwick says, “A well-resourced and supported primary and community health sector, makes the overall health system robust, effective and successful, and ensures a long term future for the voice of community providers on a sustainable pathway.”

