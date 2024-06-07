Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Primary Healthcare Voice Amplified By Sector Group Accord

Friday, 7 June 2024, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Genpro

The two leading independent advocates for primary healthcare have signed an agreement to work together to tackle problems leaving communities without GPs and unaffordable consultation fees.

Greater collaboration between the two leading independent advocates for primary healthcare will help ensure continuity of high-quality patient care accessible to communities. Pictured are Dr Buzz Burrell, Chair of General Practitioners Aotearoa, and Dr Stephanie Taylor, Acting Chair of the General Practice Owners Association. Photo/Supplied

The memorandum of understanding between the General Practice Owners Association, and General Practitioners Aotearoa, will allow greater collaboration to amplify the voice of a sector besieged by funding and labour issues.

GenPro acting chair Stephanie Taylor said that general practice is unsustainable under the current model, and government must urgently increase funding to offset the rise in GP labour, operational and compliance costs.

“Our new memorandum of understanding will support collaboration between the only two general practice advocacy groups that are fully independent of government and can therefore strongly promote and advocate for their respective members,” Dr Taylor said.

Dr Buzz Burrell, chair of General Practitioners Aotearoa, said
working together would enhance efforts to ensure continuity of high-quality patient care accessible to communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s important we collaborate to effectively represent GPs, general practices and their owners, and give voice to issues that impact their work and, most importantly, the patients they serve.”

The high-level agreement comes as GP and practice owners await Te Whatu Ora’s annual statement, which sets the maximum a GP can charge based on funding allocated in the 2024 Budget.

Many GPs are deciding enough is enough and retiring or closing their practices. Meanwhile practices are facing higher costs due to rising prices, compliance, and labour shortages, especially of nurses lured by higher pay in the public sector.

Both associations agree that an effective approach to sustainable care is proper investment in general practice, while retaining and increasing numbers of GPs.

“Huge investment in general practice is needed to address the long-term underfunding of GPs and practices, which are the central pillar of primary healthcare,” Dr Burrell said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Genpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 