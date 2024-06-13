Te Wiki Hauora Tāne – Men’s Health Week

Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā! Kia hiwa rā ki tēnei tuku, kia hiwa rā ki tēnā tuku, kia tū, kia oho, kia matāra!

This whakataukī talks about being alert, being on guard and being ready to respond. This is a timely reminder for us as tāne/ males to get our annual health check or warrant of fitness. I had my scheduled annual check up today with my General Practitioner at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga. It was easy enough to schedule by phoning them up and asking for a health check appointment. My GP took me through my paces by asking a series of questions and then doing my blood pressure tests, checking my heart etc. I also took the opportunity to get my Flu Jab at the same time. All and all it probably took around 30 mins but it was well worth the time and effort.

We as tāne/ males are notorious for not getting our health checked regularly, this needs to change. Maintaining our health and well-being is vital to ensuring we are around to enjoy our tamariki and mokopuna. My role as a leader for our iwi and community is a demanding one. You need to be operating at a high level, mentally, physically, spiritually and culturally. These health checks become increasingly important with this context in mind. I encourage all our tāne to contact your GP and schedule a health check.

Tiakina i a koe anō, hei oranga mōu, hei oranga mo tō whānau anō hoki! Look after yourself, not only for your well-being but for that of your whānau also!

For more information go to www.menshealthweek.co.nz

If you need to enrol with a GP go to www.healthhb.co.nz

Nāhaku,

Bayden Barber

Chair, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

