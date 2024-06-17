$400,000 Available To Rainbow Communities In 2024 Annual Round Of The Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund

The 2024 round of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund (RWLF), will see up to $400,000 in grants being distributed to projects, activities and organisations that work to improve mental health outcomes for the rainbow community.

The RWLF was founded through a $1 million endowment from the New Zealand Government in 2019 in recognition of the men who were convicted for consensual homosexual activities pre-1986. After the Fund was announced, it was agreed that it would be held and administered by The Rule Foundation. In early 2021, a further endowment of $800,000 was made to the Foundation by the New Zealand Government.

In 2022, Foundation North provided $99,999 in co-funding for the round to bolster support for rainbow communities in Tāmaki Makaurau and Tai Tokerau. In 2023 and 2024, Foundation North has provided $200,000 in co-funding.

Grants will be allocated to activities that support Rainbow mental health and wellbeing, such as resource development, community events, digital or online initiatives, information sharing initiatives and campaigns, and training. Projects that respond to the impacts of gender critical groups on rainbow communities are encouraged, as well as projects that acknowledge and support those within the rainbow community that experience multiple forms of oppression.

“We’re excited to be able to offer these grants to our takatāpui and rainbow communities for the fourth year in a row. Our communities work hard to uplift the mental health and wellbeing of rainbow people all around Aotearoa and we’re proud to be able to support them,” says Duncan Matthews, Co-Chairperson of the Rule Foundation.

"We are excited to once again contribute to the Rainbow Wellness Legacy Fund. The partnership between the Rule Foundation and Foundation North continues to thrive. Collaborating ensures that initiatives that best meet the needs of the LGBTQI+ communities in Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau are adequately resourced to do their work, says Audry McLaren, Head of Funding at Foundation North.

We are also actively looking at how to provide more direct support to applicants and this year will schedule two online Q+A sessions with our Trustees. You can express your interest in attending a session here.

There will be a total funding pool of $400,000 available during this round, and multi year grants will be considered.

Key information:

The 2024 round of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund opened on Saturday 1st June 2024.

The round closes at 11:59pm on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

