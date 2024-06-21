Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Breast Cancer Foundation Response To Expected Announcement On Pharmac Funding

Friday, 21 June 2024, 7:57 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Responding to a report this morning about an imminent announcement on funding for Pharmac, we have issued the following comment:

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: “This boost to Pharmac would give breast cancer patients hope, since they were excluded from the Government's 13 promised drugs. There are two treatments for incurable breast cancer on Pharmac's Options for Investment list – Keytruda and Enhertu – that are proven to give women more time and it's critical these are both given a high priority so Kiwis can access them urgently.

“$600m for Pharmac would certainly be a good start to give immediate access to new cancer treatments, and we also need to see a longer-term plan to address Pharmac's chronic underfunding and a model that ensures women with breast cancer can have modern medicines sooner.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Breast Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 