Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: "We're Desperately Hoping Breast Cancer Patients Can Have Some Certainty Soon"

Responding to the Government’s announcement on cancer drugs this afternoon, Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says:

“This is fantastic news for Kiwis with cancer and we’re excited Minister Reti mentioned breast cancer will be included. We don’t know what this means yet but we’re desperately hoping we, and these patients, can have some certainty soon.

“There are two breast cancer drugs that would make a massive difference and have the same or higher clinical benefit as the ones the Government had campaigned on – we will keep pushing so that women can have these treatments that will give them longer or better lives.”

