Guild Welcomes Governments Increased Pharmac Funding

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) welcomes yesterdays announcement which saw Pharmac receive a $604 million funding boost over four years, allowing then to deliver an overall package of up to 54 new medicines, including up to 26 cancer treatments.

Pharmac estimates that around 175,000 people will benefit from medicines made available with the additional funding in the first year.

“The additional funding for Pharmac will not only provide more comprehensive treatment options for patients but will also improve overall healthcare outcomes for our patients. We are delighted to see the government taking such a proactive approach to addressing the needs of our communities,” says Guild President, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf.

“The increased funding will enable Pharmac to expand its range of available treatments, ensuring that patients have access to the most effective and up-to-date medicines. This should alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by patients and their families, providing them with better prospects for recovery.

“We look forward to providing feedback to Pharmac to ensure the benefits of this funding are maximised. Community pharmacies play a vital role in the distribution of medicines nationwide, ensuring patients receive the correct medicine as quickly as possible – this includes ensuring the medicine is appropriate for the patient, that there are no potential interactions with other medicines the patient is taking, and providing instructions for use and on potential side effects.

“By working together, we can ensure that expanded access to medicines translates into health improvements for New Zealanders,” says Ms Naidoo-Rauf.

Notes:

• The Guild is a membership organisation representing community pharmacy owners throughout New Zealand.

• We provide leadership on all issues affecting members and advocate for their business and professional interests.

