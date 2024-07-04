Mental Health Targets Welcome, But Acute Staff Shortages Mean Action Needed Now

Solving the acute shortages of specialist mental health workers should be the priority right now and Te Whatu Ora must start hiring immediately or more specialist staff will go overseas.

New government mental health care targets were unveiled today which include a target of training 500 mental health and addiction professionals each year.

"Targets are all well and good but are largely meaningless without commitments to resources and specific timelines," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This just feels like more spin without substance and fails to respond to the current staffing crisis.

"Mental health and addiction workers need more resources now so they can operate in a safe environment and provide the round the clock care many patients need.

"Across the country acute mental health services are under the pump. Our members are overworked and facing burnout and Te Whatu Ora is turning a blind eye.

"This is all being made worse by Te Whatu Ora refusing to hire staff because of the current recruitment pause. We know in some areas 90% of staff are doing overtime. That is just not sustainable, for them, and not good for those they care for.

"All this adds to a toxic and unsafe environment which is simply leading many workers to look across the Tasman for better opportunities.

"The Government has a target that 95% of mental health and addiction-related cases that arrive at emergency departments are admitted, discharged, or transferred from an emergency department within six hours.

"Our acute mental facilities are already full to overflowing, but no more beds are being planned. And our emergency departments are already under strain so how can this work without extra facilities in these departments?

"Currently to admit one patient into these units means that one must be discharged. We already see patients being discharged who are not ready. This puts a huge strain in the Community Mental Health Services which must look after and manage acute patients in the community. We don’t want to see more acute patients being released into the community.

"Mental health services are struggling to cope with business as usual, let alone meet these aspirational targets, so we ask the Minister to provide some concrete measures to turn this situation around urgently. Patients and workers need that support today, not tomorrow."

Note: The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

