New Zealand’s Intellectual Disability Crisis: Urgent Health Policy Reforms Needed

IHC New Zealand says specific, targeted health policies are necessary to bridge the life expectancy gap between people with intellectual disability and the rest of New Zealand.

The Coalition Government has released its new Government Policy Statement (GPS) but IHC is concerned about how the new direction will improve health for New Zealand’s most vulnerable population.

IHC Director of Advocacy Tania Thomas says general policy interventions for the disabled population are insufficient.

“Intellectually disabled people in New Zealand die up to 22 years earlier than everyone else,” says Tania. “The situation is even more dire for Māori men with intellectual disabilities, who have the 12th lowest life expectancy in the world at just 61.9 years. Intellectually disabled people also face a mortality risk over three times higher than the rest of the population, even after accounting for other health conditions.

"A lack of screening means intellectually disabled people are much more reliant on hospitals.

“They are 2.7 times more likely to be admitted to the emergency department, and 3.6 times more likely to be admitted to hospital for a condition that could have been avoided.

“They have higher rates of lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health conditions – all conditions that benefit from early screening. Māori with intellectual disabilities suffer from even greater health challenges.

“Despite these alarming statistics, health policies have neglected intellectually disabled people for the past 20 years. The recent GPS on Health 2024-2027, issued by the Coalition Government, has removed many references to Te Tiriti and equality from previous statements.

“However, the first priority area in the new GPS is access, presenting an opportunity for the Government to address the long-standing health disparities affecting intellectually disabled people, particularly Māori.

IHC proposes a comprehensive National Health Care Strategy to improve health outcomes for intellectually disabled people:

Government-funded annual health checks: Preventive health care focused on intellectually disabled individuals, similar to models in the UK, certain US states and Australia. Targeted preventive screening programmes for intellectually disabled people. Mandatory training for healthcare professionals on communication, ableism, subconscious bias and human rights. Enhanced health literacy and advocacy for intellectually disabled people and their families, including: Plain language health information

Promotion of health literacy and advocacy skills

Better use of health passports

Introduction of a national electronic healthcare record

Balanced, evidence-based information for parents Twin track approach to care: General health services equipped to handle intellectual disability cases, alongside specialist services. Improved transition strategies between paediatric, adult, and geriatric health services. National work plan to reduce overmedication with psychotropic drugs, modeled on the NHS STOMP programme. Funding for carers to be part of the hospital care team. Public health organisation policies to improve health outcomes for intellectually disabled people. Disability liaison officers in hospitals, similar to Australia’s Down Syndrome Health Ambassadors. Priority status for intellectually disabled individuals in health monitoring:

Intellectual disability marker in health records: Quantitative health wellbeing framework

Mortality review service improvement programme similar to the UK’s LeDeR

