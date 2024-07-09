Empower Patients To Reset Their Health Habits This August

PREKURE, NZ’s leading professional health coach education provider, announces its Healthy Habits 21-Day Reset will be running for free this August. The programme, incorporating the latest science-backed learnings from PREKURE’s leading teaching faculty, is designed to help individuals reset their habits and kickstart their wellbeing.

Ideal for anyone looking to reset their health habits, gain more energy, and feel happier and healthier, the challenge offers an opportunity for profound, sustainable lifestyle changes.

PREKURE CEO, Dr Louise Schofield, says participants will “learn the 'what, why, and how' of achieving great health, with free guides, meal plans, recipes, and daily learning from our world-class faculty.”

“This is our 5th year of running the challenge, and each year we are blown away by the feedback. If you do the work, this challenge can quite literally change your life.”

What is the Healthy Habits 21-Day Reset?

The Healthy Habits 21-Day reset is a comprehensive programme offering participants the tools, support, and motivation needed to make sustainable lifestyle changes. With learnings from PREKURE’s world-class instructors, participants will receive:

Daily Online Science-Backed Learning : An easy 10 minutes a day of learning how to optimise health and wellbeing with actionable insights.

: An easy 10 minutes a day of learning how to optimise health and wellbeing with actionable insights. Free Eating Guides, Meal Plans, Recipes and Shopping Lists

Motivation and Support: From the PREKURE community for motivation and accountability.

Participants will learn from top experts from the PREKURE faculty, including:

Dr. Caryn Zinn : Registered Dietitian with over 20 years of experience.

: Registered Dietitian with over 20 years of experience. Prof. Grant Schofield : PREKURE Chief Science Officer and Director of The Centre for Human Potential at AUT University.

: PREKURE Chief Science Officer and Director of The Centre for Human Potential at AUT University. Dr. Louise Schofield : Health entrepreneur with a PhD in Public Health.

: Health entrepreneur with a PhD in Public Health. Dr. Glen Davies: General Practitioner focused on lifestyle and prevention medicine.

Feedback from previous participants is testament to the transformational potential of the program.

“My life has been transformed through this challenge…. I love my new habits and have cancelled my appointment to meet with a bariatric surgeon next month… My health is restored and I am so excited about what I will achieve moving forward. I am deeply humbled and grateful.”

“PREKURE offers the highest quality lifestyle change programs that I have ever come across. I am in a state of transformation because of PREKURE’s 21-day Challenge and I have enjoyed every single moment. Words cannot express my sincere gratitude. Thank you so very much.”

“I would like to reiterate how valuable these short courses are. In 2019 I participated in my first one and for me it has showed me how to make massive changes to my lifestyle… So grateful that this is available to those who can’t afford any extra dollars out of their budget, health is for everyone, not just the rich.”

PREKURE’s Healthy Habits Reset is a valuable opportunity for the healthcare community to encourage their patients and clients to make positive and sustainable health and lifestyle changes. By participating in the challenge, individuals will foster healthier habits including in how they eat, move, sleep and connect with others which have been proven to help prevent chronic diseases and decrease the burden on the health system.

Enrol Today

Interested participants can claim their free spot in the Healthy Habits 21-Day Reset at www.prekure.com/healthyhabits.

About PREKURE

PREKURE advocates for prevention before cure. At the forefront of health education, PREKURE is committed to preventing chronic diseases and extending the human healthspan through training health coaches and health professionals in preventative lifestyle medicine.

