Tukutuku Early Years And Maternity Care Services Launch

E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services supports young hapū māmā, mātua taiohi (young parents) and their tamariki with a range of health and social services tailored to their needs. Our mission statement is: Supporting mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and pēpi to grow, thrive, and be rangatira within their whānau, hapū, iwi, hapori.

E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services are thrilled to be launching its new Tukutuku Early Years and Maternity Service this Friday the 12th of July from 10.30am to 3.00pm at 13 -15 Queens Road, Panmure. Our Tukutuku service will deliver wrap around early years and maternity care, consisting of midwifery, hapūtanga wānanga, social support and cultural/counselling support, as well as Well Child Tamariki Ora and childhood immunisations.

E Tipu e Rea holds the same concerns as public health experts regarding the vulnerability of tamariki and hapū māmā particularly with the lower immunisation rates, and access to quality maternity care.

Given the priority focus on Māori and the need for immediate action to prevent such a further drop in immunisation rates, the involvement of organisations like E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services through initiatives like our new service, Tukutuku, is crucial. We are proud to announce the launch of Tukutuku, a comprehensive hauora service designed to prioritize the well-being of tamariki and young parents in our community. As a leading provider of health and social services, we are committed to delivering exceptional care that focuses on prevention, promotion/education, and personalized support. Tukutuku will provide accessible, culturally safe wrap-around immunisation initiatives such as Well Child Tamariki Ora and other Early Years and Maternity supports.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our team of dedicated health care and social care kaimahi are committed to delivering maternity and early years tautoko through our Tukutuku service with aroha and ensuring that it’s a place that whānau feel comfortable, not judged or discriminated against”, CEO Zoe Hawke.

Our Tukutuku team invite our tamariki, whānau hapū and iwi to our new service launch, which is marked with a Winter Wellness Whānau Day on Friday 12th July 10.30am – 3pm at 13 - 15 Queens Road, Panmure. Nau Mai Haere Mai – come with your tamariki for a day of games, face painting, kai, inu, prizes and wellness packs. Get a free flu vaccination and get up to date with your babies’ immunisations – Check out the Facebook and Instagram page for more information.

© Scoop Media

