Terms Of Reference Agreed To For Aged Care Inquiry

The Health Select Committee has agreed to the terms of reference for its inquiry into aged care provision, Committee chair Sam Uffindell says.

“The Coalition Agreement between National and New Zealand First included undertaking a select committee inquiry into aged care provision to include supporting people with early onset conditions and what asset thresholds are appropriate. This inquiry was agreed to by the committee in May,” Mr Uffindell says.

Further to this, the committee is aware of a shortage of care and facilities for people with neurological cognitive disorders in New Zealand.

The committee intends to examine multiple matters relating to people with neurological cognitive disorders in the aged care sector.

The terms of reference will include:

Appropriate services for people with neurological cognitive disorders across the care continuum including from home and community care to residential care, to palliative care.

The funding model, amount of funding available, including best practice and international examples of funding models.

Resources available and the ability for the health system to provide appropriate care and what support enables “aging in place”, including for priority populations.

The process of applying for funding and care resources.

Appropriate and sustainable asset thresholds for people with neurological cognitive disorders.

Process for diagnosing neurological cognitive disorders and the effects of diagnoses on funding and treatment.

Projections for future needs for people with neurological cognitive disorders.

“The most recent census data shows the population continues to age. It is important that our committee does the work to investigate a range of issues related to the aged care sector, particularly for those with neurological cognitive disorders.

“Submissions close on the 19th of August, we welcome you to share your thoughts with the committee to help assist with the inquiry. You can submit here.

“I look forward to working with the public alongside my colleagues on the Health Select Committee collaboratively throughout the inquiry so we can get the best outcomes for our seniors.”

