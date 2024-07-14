Leptospirosis Project Launched To Raise Awareness And Funds To Better Control Disease

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has once again joined forces with Massey University to help raise awareness and funds to combat leptospirosis.

“Leptospirosis is a nasty flu-like illness which is unfortunately on the rise again in flood-affected regions as it can be spread through contaminated water,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

“We have a proud history over the past 50 years in raising awareness and much needed funds to better control the disease. By making leptospirosis our national project until June 2025 we can again mobilise our members across the country.

“This is especially important as New Zealand has one of the highest rates of leptospirosis in countries with temperate climates in the world.”

Massey University Professor of Veterinary Public Health Jackie Benschop says last year there were 170 cases notified, nearly all in people living rurally.

“This is the tip of the iceberg as there are many cases missed because lepto can look like Covid or the flu and there are issues with getting a diagnosis. Our data shows that 70 per cent of people suspected of having leptospirosis are not tested for it.

“Protecting yourself against lepto need not be too difficult and mimics good farm management like vaccinating stock, adopting good hygiene practices, wearing PPE, controlling effluent, waterways and rodents and training your staff and visitors.

“Above all, if you are feeling unwell, seek help early. Tell your doctor lepto may be the cause and ask to be tested.”

Professor Benschop says any funds raised as part of the national project will help further their research with the aim of better understanding leptospirosis in humans, animals and the environment to reduce the burden of the disease.

You can find out more information at www.ruralwomennz.nz/lepto

