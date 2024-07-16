Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Call For Strong Leadership To Reduce NZ’s Dangerously High Antibiotic Use

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

Healthcare leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand must take a stronger lead on reducing high rates of antibiotic prescribing, according to an infectious disease physician.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre, Associate Professor Mark Thomas of the University of Auckland and co-authors highlight that the misuse of antibiotics has positioned NZ among the nations with the highest rates of antibiotic resistance.

Dr Thomas points out that many other countries have significantly reduced community antibiotic dispensing in response to goals set by highly respected and influential national organisations.

“Similar reductions could be readily achieved in New Zealand if community prescribers committed to prescribing antibiotics only for patients with conditions in which antibiotics do provide a health benefit.”

While Te Whatu Ora and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) have expressed support for efforts to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use in NZ, Dr Thomas says neither organisation has provided strong leadership for change.

Dr Thomas estimates as much as half of community antibiotic use in New Zealand is for people who have self-limiting viral respiratory infections such as coughs, colds, and sore throats. “But we know these are not improved by antibiotic ‘treatment’.”

“We have recognised the need to reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescribing for years. Failure to act more decisively will result in increased death and disability from untreatable bacterial infections in the coming decades. It is long past time for Te Whatu Ora and the RNZCGP to encourage a significant reduction in antibiotic prescribing."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

 

Further information: It is a very common belief that antibiotic treatments which are prescribed by a doctor, and are taken for the recommended number of days, do not contribute to antibiotic resistance. However, Dr Thomas says this is a myth. “All antibiotic treatments lead to a marked reduction in the number of antibiotic-sensitive bacteria, while the antibiotic-resistant bacteria multiply to higher concentrations on and in the treated person. The increased density of antibiotic-resistant bacteria on and in the treated person results in an increased risk of spread from the treated person to other people with whom they come in contact.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 