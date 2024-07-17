Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Report Highlights Challenges And Opportunities In Residential Disability Services

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 5:05 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

The recent report by the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) on complaints about residential disability support services is a crucial step towards improving the lives of intellectually disabled individuals in New Zealand. Gathering and publishing such data is vital to improving everyday life for intellectually disabled people.

The HDC report provides an overview of current challenges, enabling targeted improvements in policy and practice. The report’s themes were around the lack of attention and care of staff, the lack of problem solving, poor service coordination and staff shortages.

‘The report is a vital resource for enhancing the quality of life for intellectually disabled individuals. It will help us to advocate for a more informed, accountable, and compassionate approach to intellectual disability services. We support the work of the HDC in compiling and publishing this report’ says IHC Director of Advocacy Tania Thomas.

"The solution to many complaints in the report is the integration of Enabling Good Lives principles into all disability services. Service providers need to prioritise integrating EGL principles into their operations. This involves training staff, revising policies and procedures, and engaging with residents and their families to ensure their voices are heard and their needs met.

"The principles of Enabling Good Lives provide a clear and effective framework for improving disability services in New Zealand. The HDC report underscores the urgent need for these changes, highlighting the gaps and challenges that can no longer be ignored. By committing to immediate implementation, we can ensure that intellectually disabled individuals receive the high-quality, person-centred care they deserve, empowering them to live fulfilling and independent lives."

© Scoop Media

