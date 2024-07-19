Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Phoenix Healthcare Launches New Immigration Medical Service

Friday, 19 July 2024, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Phoenix Healthcare

Christchurch – Phoenix Healthcare is launching a new immigration medical service at its Christchurch Central health hub, offering a comprehensive solution for visa-related medical appointments.

This service aims to streamline the process for students, families, and other individuals needing New Zealand immigration medical assessments and documentation.

The team will begin accepting bookings for the service beginning 31st July.

Located at a modern GP clinic with address at Unit 9, 166 Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, the service ensures a convenient and stress-free experience with ample onsite parking, friendly staff, and brand-new medical equipment.

The clinic performs medical exams, blood tests, and urine tests on-site. For people requiring a chest X-ray, Phoenix has partnered with Pacific Radiology, conveniently located three blocks away at 3 Pilgrim Place.

This guarantees a quick turnaround, with most medicals completed and submitted electronically to Immigration New Zealand within a few working days.

Clients need to only bring their original passport, prescription glasses, and any medications they take on the day of their appointment.

The clinic’s staff, some of whom have personal immigration experience, are well-equipped to handle medical-related queries, guaranteeing fast, friendly service at competitive prices.

The launch of this service addresses a growing need for efficient and comprehensive medical services for immigrants. Tim Harvey, Practice Manager at Phoenix Healthcare, stated, "Our team understands the challenges of the immigration process. We aim to alleviate some of the stress and make this part of the process as smooth as possible."

With this new service, Phoenix Healthcare is aiming to become an alternative provider of immigration medicals in Christchurch, offering patients a new option so that they can make informed decisions about their health journey in New Zealand.

