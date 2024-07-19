Worker Shortage A Key Cause Of Disability Support Complaints

Disability support providers welcome the Health and Disability Commissioner’s Report on complaints to HDC about Residential Disability Support Services as evidence providers take complaints seriously, and further proof that better funding and staffing is essential to improve the support provided to disabled people, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

“Any lapse in standards of support is unacceptable and providers take them seriously. It is positive that the Commissioner’s report shows complaints are relatively rare and providers comply with 96% of recommendations made by HDC.

“The report identifies underfunding as a driver of problems that lead to complaints:

Staff shortages and associated rostering and scheduling issues — particularly providers’ ability to ensure an appropriate level of skilled, experienced, and qualified staff — are common challenges in the provision of residential support in New Zealand. Providers have come under growing pressure in recent years in respect of workforce shortages and funding sustainability.

…Staffing concerns are one of the most common issues raised in complaints to HDC about RDSSs, including persistent issues with staff rostering, relief cover, resident/staff ratios and skills/training of staff.

“Underfunding causes workforce shortages that creates staff stress from overwork and difficulty retaining experienced staff. Complaints about level of support and access to support also often ultimately result from underfunding.

“This is further evidence that increased government funding and pay equity for care and support workers is essential to deliver disabled people the care they need.

“We support the Commissioner’s call for Whaikaha to develop, in consultation with disabled people|tāngata whaikaha, whānau, and disability service providers and funders, and implement a consistent quality framework across all funded disability service provision.

“However, it is important that this framework is compatible with the existing Standards NZ standards and other compliance and contractual requirements already in place. Adding further, incompatible layers of compliance would increase costs but not improve performance,” says Mr Reynolds.

