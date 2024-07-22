Meningitis Foundation Commends David Seymour On Letter Of Expectations To Pharmac

The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand says it is strongly supportive of the recent expectations on Pharmac and how it should be making decisions on the funding of medicines.

A letter of expectations sent by Associate Health Minister David Seymour to Pharmac Chair Paula Bennett has reinforced the need for Pharmac to focus on delivering improved health outcomes, underpinned by robust data and evidence.

It highlights that Pharmac should prioritise the participation of patient groups such as The Meningitis Foundation, as well as ensuring it updates its decision-making and evaluation models to include the wider fiscal impact of funding or not funding a medicine or medical device to the whole of government, and has tools to consider the wider societal impact.

In addition, the Government is reinstating health targets to improve delivery of key health services. One of those targets is improved immunisation.

Meningitis Foundation Chair Gerard Rushton says that this is positive news and points to the potential for increased access to meningitis vaccines.

“We know Pharmac is seeking to fund wider immunisation against meningococcal meningitis, and the new health targets give them a clear mandate to do so,” says Gerard Rushton.

Pharmac’s Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended with a medium priority that eligibility for meningococcal ACWY conjugate vaccine for people aged 13-25 years be widened to those who are eligible for Community Services Cards, as well as their dependants.

Gerard Rushton says that the increased input of patient advocacy groups, as well as the consideration of the wider social impact of funding medicines will benefit all New Zealanders.

“Multiple academic studies show that meningococcal meningitis has a huge financial cost to the health system. One French study from 2015 estimated the cost of care for a single case of meningococcal meningitis at up to $3.9 million. Once other factors such as lost productivity are factored in, there is a massive social and economic benefit to vaccinating for meningococcal meningitis.”

“The Meningitis Foundation is hopeful that Pharmac will quickly incorporate these expectations into their decision-making processes, and we look forward to having greater input and engagement as we seek to eradicate meningitis in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The symptoms of meningococcal meningitis in adults and children are:

A stiff, sore neck.

A sensitivity to light, or a dislike of bright lights (an early warning sign of meningitis).

A severe headache.

If the child or adult is difficult to wake, or in a drowsy and confused state.

A fever, sometimes accompanied by cold hands and feet.

Aching sore joints.

Vomiting – a common symptom of meningitis in both children and adults.

Convulsive fits or seizures is characteristic of meningitis.

