Pulse Energy Re-Commits To Respiratory Community

With winter firmly taking hold, many New Zealanders are looking for ways to keep their home warm and dry.

But we all know that there are barriers to this, namely cost.

That’s why Pulse Energy, through initiatives like its Pay it Forward Programme, is taking steps to help customers experiencing energy hardship. It does this by giving customers the option to add as little as $2 per month to their energy bill to help families in need. Pulse matches customer contributions, dollar for dollar.

The community-owned power, gas and broadband company has just renewed its commitment to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ as a Gold partner of the Friends of the Foundation programme.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says we advocate strongly to ensure the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease are living in a warm, dry, healthy home.

It is thanks to partnerships, like our one with Pulse Energy, that we are able to continue this work and more, Ms Harding says.

"Our collaboration with Pulse Energy is more than just a partnership - it’s a shared vision for a healthier future.

"Pulse Energy’s support enables us to extend our outreach, provide essential resources, and educate communities on the importance of maintaining warm, dry homes."

Pulse Energy Chief Executive Sharnie Warren says she is excited to extend its partnership with the Foundation.

"We - and many in our community - have loved ones affected by respiratory conditions, such as asthma, making us keenly aware of the Foundation's vital mission."

Pulse Energy recognises the profound impact of warm, dry homes on respiratory health, Sharnie says.

"As a community-focused power company committed to our community's well-being, we are dedicated to fostering environments where Kiwis can thrive and be healthy within their homes."

Respiratory disease is the third most common cause of death in New Zealand and accounts for 1 in 11 of all hospital stays. It costs the country more than $7 billion annually.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world, with these rates particularly high amongst Māori, Pacific peoples and those living in poverty.

