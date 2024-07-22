Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health NZ Board Sacking Highlights Failure Of Centralisation-at-any-cost Agenda

Monday, 22 July 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the sacking of the Health NZ Board who have failed to meet performance expectations but says the blame should also sit with the previous Government.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Centralising and restructuring the health system into a bureaucratic behemoth was never going to deliver its promised efficiencies. Instead, taxpayers have been left with deteriorating health services and eye-watering cost blowouts.

“It is clear the board has failed to perform, but ultimately the responsibility must sit with the Government who decided it was a good idea to restructure in the middle of a pandemic.

“The health reforms have cost households thousands of dollars each, but they are left with nothing to show for it. Today’s announcement is simply more evidence that Wellington-knows-best centralisation simply doesn’t work and that a decentralised model with choice and competition would not only deliver far better outcomes but also value for money for the taxpayer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 