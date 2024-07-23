College Of Public Health Medicine Welcomes Stronger Focus On Prevention And Population Health In GPS On Health

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine (NZCPHM) welcomes the release of the Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Health. The GPS sets out priority areas for action over the next three years to ensure timely access to quality health care and meet immediate health needs, while also signalling a shift towards prevention and early intervention.

“We welcome commitments to prioritise prevention and support strengthened public and population health initiatives” says College President Sir Collin Tukuitonga. “We are also encouraged that the GPS recognises the importance of the determinants of health”.

Released earlier this month, the GPS notes that the social and environmental determinants of health account for the majority of health loss but when these are strengthened, also provide a significant opportunity to improve health outcomes.

Tukuitonga says the College would have liked to see even greater emphasis given to public health. “We know that public health has a key role to play in helping the Government achieve its goals – whether it be preventing non-communicable diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, diabetes and poor mental health, or easing pressure on ED waiting times”.

He says that investing in public health also makes sense from a fiscal point of view. “There is good evidence to show that public health interventions are highly cost-effective”. A systematic review of high-income countries with universal health care (including Aotearoa New Zealand) has estimated that investing $1 in public health interventions delivers up to $14.30 in health benefits.

There is one glaring area that the GPS completely fails to address – climate change. “We are disappointed at the failure to join the dots between climate change and health” says Tukuitonga. Climate change is a serious and leading threat to health, yet the GPS contains only a single passing mention of climate. “Tackling climate change is also an opportunity to achieve major health co benefits, including preventing the NCDs the Government has identified as a priority”.

Climate change mitigation strategies that reduce air pollution, transition the population towards plant-based diets and increase physical activity via active modes of transport could prevent thousands of premature deaths per year in Aotearoa New Zealand.

