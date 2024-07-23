Proactive Measures To Combat Rise In Whooping Cough Cases

In light of the recent increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases, Te Manu Toroa is taking proactive measures to protect the health of the community. According to Te Whatu Ora, May 2024 saw 58 cases of whooping cough across Aotearoa, with four cases reported in the Bay of Plenty.

In response, Te Manu Toroa is extending its clinic hours for a special Late Night, Date Night Immunisation Evening this Thursday, 25th July from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. “This event aims to ensure that our tamariki are up to date with their childhood immunisations” says Shaan Kingi, Pou Tikanga at Te Manu Toroa

"Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease that poses significant health risks, particularly to our pēpi under 1 year of age, tamariki, and other pakeke. Approximately 50% of pēpi who catch whooping cough before the age of 1 year old need hospitalisation, and 1 or 2 in 100 of those hospitalised pēpi die from the infection. It is crucial that we take every step to protect our most vulnerable community members." Kingi says.

To safeguard the community, Te Manu Toroa is offering convenient access to the whooping cough vaccine, which provides protection against:

Breathing difficulties and severe coughing fits caused by whooping cough.

A prolonged cough lasting for weeks or months, also known as the “100 day cough.”

Serious complications such as pneumonia, seizures, permanent brain damage, blindness, and deafness.

The easy spread of the disease between family members through coughing and sneezing.

The rapid spread of the disease in early education centres and schools.

The widespread impact of outbreaks, which can affect thousands of people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Te Manu Toroa’s mission is clear: manaaki tō hauora, tiaki tō whānau – look after your health and protect your whānau.

In Aotearoa, the immunisation for whooping cough is incorporated into the NZ Immunisation Schedule. It consists of three injections administered at 6 weeks, 3 months, and 5 months of age. Two booster doses follow at 4 years and from 11 years. It is also included in the 45 and 65-year immunisations. These vaccinations are free, including catch-up doses for young people up to 18 years old.

Te Manu Toroa event details:

Late Night, Date Night - A Whānau Immunisation and Wellbeing Evening 25th July 2024, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Te Manu Toroa Clinic,

11 Tebbs Lane, Gate Pā, Tauranga 3112

