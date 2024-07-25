Pharmac Opens Consultation On Oestradiol Gel

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga is now consulting on a proposal to fund oestradiol gel (branded Estrogel) without restrictions. This means it would be available for anyone who is prescribed it.

Pharmac’s Director of Equity and Engagement Dr Nicola Ngawati says that if approved, more than 18,000 people would benefit in the first year of funding.

About 86,000 people used oestradiol in some form in the 2023/24 financial year. It is primarily used as a hormone replacement for people who don’t produce enough oestrogen. It is most often used as a patch placed on the skin, but it can also be used as a gel or tablet.

“Funding a gel would be a great addition to the treatment options already available and would help alleviate the supply shortages that are causing stress and frustration for a number of people,” says Dr Ngawati.

In the past three years, demand for oestradiol patches has more than tripled - growing from 1.3 million patches dispensed in 2020/21 to over 4.6 million patches in 2023/24. This issue is not only affecting New Zealand – shortages are being experienced in many other countries, including Australia.

“We know that people have been unable to access some strengths of oestradiol patches and our clinical advisors have told us that funding another oestradiol product would be useful,” says Dr Ngawati.

Menopause doctor Linda Dear agreed that funding for alternatives such as gels would ease the supply situation.

“I’m so happy that New Zealanders could soon have the option of a fully funded oestradiol gel. The global supply issues with oestradiol patches have caused huge problems for people who use Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Having the gel as an alternative will mean fewer people will struggle to obtain this often life-changing therapy,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Following public consultation, a funding proposal will be taken to Pharmac’s Board, or a delegate, for a decision. If approved, oestradiol gel is expected be available from 1 November 2024.

Dr Nicola Ngawati audio: https://pharmac.govt.nz/assets/2024-07-24-Dr-Nicola-Ngawati-oestradiol-gel.mp3

Proposal to fund oestradiol gel and to award Principal Supply Status to Estrogel

© Scoop Media