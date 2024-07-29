Closing The Gap: Breastfeeding Support For All

Breastfeeding Support Otago and Southland (BFSOS) accredited supporters in Cromwell at the end of their Term 4, late in 2023 / Supplied

World Breastfeeding Week, from 1-7 August, celebrates and aims to normalise breastfeeding every year.

WellSouth Primary Health Network is key to this supporting expectant and breastfeeding mothers and their family in Otago and Southland. The WellSouth Health Promotion team facilitate training volunteer peer supporters across the region.

WellSouth’s 113 Breastfeeding Peer Supporters from Oamaru to Invercargill, Balclutha to Wanaka provide non-judgmental support and information on the normal course of breastfeeding, overcoming common barriers and breastfeeding challenges. Peer supporters are available for one-to-one support, phone, text or email help, informal group drop-in sessions and home visits.

WellSouth also supports 10 drop-in groups across the Southern Region and manages the online database of peer supporters in Southern at www.breastfeedingsos.co.nz.

WellSouth Health Promoter Bridget Corry says it’s all about support for expecting parents and for mums after the baby is born.

“Everyone can play a part. Support from friends, whānau, community groups and services such as the peer support are invaluable in helping breastfeeding work for families and affect the success of being able to breastfeed.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Peer supporters can help with education before baby is born and set up good supports for breastfeeding after birth. That support during the first weeks is critical.”

Ms Corry also strongly advocates for making workplaces friendly for breastfeeding mothers returning to work.

“Employers must provide breaks and a space for expressing, and support from colleagues can go a long way too”.

For more difficult breastfeeding challenges, Ms Corry recommends Te Whatu Ora and Plunket which offer free lactation support services.

To find support near you, visit www.breastfeedingsos.co.nz. Search by region or by the issue you need support with. Click on a Peer Supporter’s profile to find out more about them and their experience.

Snapshot of www.breastfeedingsos.co.nz

Regular breastfeeding events across Southland and Otago

The Village – Invercargill

1st & 3rd Friday of the Month, 10.30am at Invercargill Library

Gore Baby Feeding Support

2nd & 4th Friday of the Month, 11am-12pm, Gore Kids Hub Community Room

Te Anau

Drop-in at the Te Anau Plunket Parent Support Coffee Group, 10:30am every Wednesday morning (during term times), message, phone, text, and/or home visits. Breast pumps for hire. Ph. 021 055 3535

Antenatal coffee group, every 2-3 months, hosted by Breastfeeding Peer Supporters and local midwife, email: fiordlandfamilies@gmail.com for next meet-up date.

Central Otago

Alexandra, 10-11.30am, 1st and 3rd Wednesday of month, Alexandra Baptist Church, 6 Gregg St.

Facebook: Mums 4 Mums Alexandra

Cromwell, 10.30-12pm, 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, CO Reap rooms, Molyneux Ave.

Facebook: Mums 4 Mums Cromwell

Wanaka Well, 10-12pm, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of month, Plunket Rooms, 51 Ardmore St, Wanaka ph. 0800 560 650.

Facebook: Wanaka Well

Whakatipu, 10.30-12pm, 1st and 3rd Tuesday of month, Frankton Library, ph. 0800 560 650

Facebook: Mums 4 Mums Wakatipu

Otago

Dunedin - Drop-in: The Breast Room® 10.30am-12.30, Thursday, Te Whānau Arohanui, 137 Victoria Road, St Clair, 0274761339, email: getsupport@thebreastroom.org

Peer Support for Pasifika women: Tina-i-Tinā (Mother-to-Mother)

Ph. Charlotte 021 562 956, Finau 027 255 9908,

Temukisa 022 455 4895

Oamaru

The Milk Room, Tues 9-10am, Plunket Rooms, Severn St,

0276363663.

Clutha

Drop-in: Milk Mamas, 10-12pm, every second Wednesday, Te Pou O Mata-Au, 4 Clyde St.

This year’s theme is important because:

Lack of breastfeeding support during the critical first week negatively affects the overall breastfeeding intentions and prevalence.

Unregulated donation of breastmilk substitutes (i.e. formula) combined with a lack of access to clean and safe water during emergencies place infants and young children at higher risk of malnutrition and mortality.

Breastfeeding can act as an equaliser in our society and efforts must be made to ensure everyone especially the vulnerable group has access to breastfeeding support and opportunities.

Investment in breastfeeding to address these inequalities is vital and can help alleviate the social inequalities.

Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding addresses inequalities that stand in the way of sustainable development (source: WABA, 2024).

Further resources from World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week https://waba.org.my/wbw/

World health Organisation https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-breastfeeding-week/2024

© Scoop Media

