Hospice West Auckland Opens Rongoā Garden

Photo/Supplied

Hospice West Auckland, in partnership with CHT St Margarets, have developed a Rongoā Garden at Hospice House in Te Atatū for patients, whānau and the wider West Auckland community. The garden contains a wide range of New Zealand native flora, herbs and other edibles, and a cleansing water feature. It is a space where people from all walks of life can come to rest and reflect, reconnect with Papatuānuku and feel culturally, physically, spiritually and emotionally strengthened.

Rongoā Māori - traditional Māori healing - is one of the many holistic support services that Hospice West Auckland offers to patients and whānau. The garden will provide opportunities for education about Te Ao Māori and Rongoā Māori practices, as well as the ability for Hospice’s Rongoā Māori Practitioner to grow and harvest rongoā rākau (native plants).

The garden has been in planning and development for over a year and was officially opened to the public during the Matariki period on Wednesday 3rd July at 52 Beach Road, Te Atatū Peninsula. It was made possible thanks to the generosity of many sponsors, supporters and volunteers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

