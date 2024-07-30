Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospice West Auckland Opens Rongoā Garden

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Hospice West Auckland

Photo/Supplied

Hospice West Auckland, in partnership with CHT St Margarets, have developed a Rongoā Garden at Hospice House in Te Atatū for patients, whānau and the wider West Auckland community. The garden contains a wide range of New Zealand native flora, herbs and other edibles, and a cleansing water feature. It is a space where people from all walks of life can come to rest and reflect, reconnect with Papatuānuku and feel culturally, physically, spiritually and emotionally strengthened.

Rongoā Māori - traditional Māori healing - is one of the many holistic support services that Hospice West Auckland offers to patients and whānau. The garden will provide opportunities for education about Te Ao Māori and Rongoā Māori practices, as well as the ability for Hospice’s Rongoā Māori Practitioner to grow and harvest rongoā rākau (native plants).

The garden has been in planning and development for over a year and was officially opened to the public during the Matariki period on Wednesday 3rd July at 52 Beach Road, Te Atatū Peninsula. It was made possible thanks to the generosity of many sponsors, supporters and volunteers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospice West Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 