The 2024 ANZAED Annual Conference In Auckland To Honour Indigenous Knowledge In The Eating Disorder Field

The Australian & New Zealand Academy for Eating Disorders (ANZAED) is holding its 22nd Annual Conference from 22-25 August 2024 at the Cordis Hotel in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. This year’s theme, 'Let the New Growth Bloom,' symbolises the focus of the conference on the latest innovations and cutting-edge research for the treatment and care of eating disorders.

Over 1.1 million Australians are now living with an eating disorder, a 21% increase since 2012. This resulted in 1,273 deaths in 2023 in Australia. Additionally, the economic and productivity costs to Australia from eating disorders is said to be over $1.8 billion AUD annually (Paying the Price Report, 2024).

In New Zealand, it is estimated more than 100,000 people are living with an eating disorder, with Māori rates almost double that of non-Māori people (the 2004 New Zealand Mental Health Survey). Approximately 70% of those living with an eating disorder do not have access to adequate treatment and care, with Indigenous people's access disproportionately low in both Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand. While these statistics sound alarming, the biggest concern is the ongoing and devastating impact eating disorders have on individuals and families.

The guiding Whakatauki (proverb) for the conference is Tūngia te ururoa kia tupu whakaritorito te tutū o te harakeke – to set the overgrown bush alight and let the new flax shoots spring up. This speaks to the importance of making space for our young clinicians and researchers coming through as well as the importance of accepting and embracing the new ideas and practice innovations within the healthcare sphere we work in.

“This year’s event aims to honour the knowledge and perspectives of Indigenous people from across the eating disorder sector. We aim to shed light on the unique insights, challenges, and resilience of Māori, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We hope we can equip delegates with strategies for creating culturally responsive eating disorder spaces and fostering approaches that celebrate Indigenous knowledge and perspectives”, Rachel Lawson, ANZAED President.

With over 70 oral presentations, 24 in-conference, pre- and post-conference workshops, and 33 research posters, the 2024 ANZAED Annual Conference is set to feature a remarkable array of multidisciplinary experts. These experts will share cutting-edge research and knowledge on the treatment for eating disorders. The conference will also host a thought-provoking debate on current treatment models. This dynamic exchange of ideas promises to stimulate critical discussions and inspire new approaches in the field. Learn the full program, here.

“We are expecting a diverse group of delegates, from psychologists, dietitians, GPs, peer support workers as well as people impacted by eating disorders and their family members, from across Australia, New Zealand, and around the world. Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to engage in deep discussions, participate in workshops, and explore a wide variety of presentations on the latest research, treatments, and support strategies for eating disorders”, said Jade Gooding, ANZAED’s CEO.

Key Highlights of the Conference:

International Keynote Address: Can Psychotherapy for eating disorders have neurobiology effects?

By Dr Jennifer Thomas, Co-director of the Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an Associate Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

National Keynote Address: Venturing out of our Cultural Comfort Zones: Diary of an Undercover Sister

By Dr Jenny Jordan, A/Prof in the Department of Psychological Medicine, University of Otago, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Plenary: Reindigenising Eating Disorders

Debate: Evidenced-Based Practice limits innovation in the treatment of eating disorders.

Ngā Māuiui Kai: Launching a Te Reo Māori glossary for eating disorders

Next steps for the eating disorder peer workforce: Developing practice & training standards

ANZAED Award followed by External Awards (Peter Beumont Early Career Investigator Award, Journal of Eating Disorders Award for Best Poster, Dietitians Australia (DA) research prize for the best Dietetic research presentation, InsideOut Institute award for Best Research Presentation)

Registration and Accommodation: Registrations are now open, with special accommodation deals available for conference delegates. We encourage delegates to book their flights and accommodation early to take advantage of these offers.

A highlight of the ANZAED conference is always the networking opportunities. This year’s Cocktail Function will take place on Saturday 24 August, at North Atrium in Auckland Art Gallery. The social atmosphere provides delegates with a prime opportunity to network with researchers, colleagues and families within the field. There are limited spots available, so make sure you book your place in advance!

For general information and enquiries about the event, please contact us at conference@anzaed.org.au

Ph: Australia (+61) 491 134 289 and New Zealand (+64) 9 887 0552 or our website: conference.2024.anzaed.org.au

© Scoop Media

