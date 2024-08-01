‘Get Your Yellow On’ For The Cancer Society And The 1 In 3

A behind the scenes shot of Wānaka women and regular “lake dippers” (from left) Nicci, Lyn and Pip who met for the first time at Lake Hawea when they volunteered to be “stars” of the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day 2024 campaign. / Supplied

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is encouraging people to ‘get your yellow on’ this August to help the one in three New Zealanders affected by cancer.

This year the Cancer Society’s message ahead of marking its 34th iconic Daffodil Day street appeal is centred on the sobering statistic: 1 in 3 New Zealanders will get cancer in their lifetime.

“One in three of us will get cancer in our lifetime. It could be you; it could be someone you love. Help them by donating this Daffodil Day,” says Cancer Society Chief Executive Nicola Coom.

“The generous giving of everyday New Zealanders ensures the ‘1 in 3’ get the vital support they need. It helps us provide safe transport to and from cancer treatment, provides accommodation for those travelling for treatment, and helps make sure experienced nurses and counsellors are always there for people affected by cancer.

“Daffodil Day is our country’s chance to work together and change the experience of cancer for every New Zealander.”

Throughout August people will start seeing a lot more yellow as the activity around Daffodil Day, the Cancer Society’s major annual fundraiser and awareness-raiser, ramps up on the airwaves, in print and online.

This will all culminate on Daffodil Day, Friday 30 August, when about 8000 yellow high-viz clad volunteers hit the streets around the motu with daffodil pins and fresh daffodils to collect donations.

So far more than 1200 individuals, community groups, schools and workplaces have signed up with fundraising activities of their own in conjunction with Daffodil Day, many involving getting kitted out in top-to-toe yellow as part of an event.

This year’s fundraising campaign includes a fresh new digital and television commercial that brings home the message of the “1 in 3”. The stars of the advert are all members of the Wānaka community who volunteered their time to take part in the shoot.

Lyn Milne was one of the trio of lake dippers who braved the icy waters of Lake Hawea to help support the cause. She says she felt “honoured” to be involved and could see parallels between her recreational pastime and the Cancer Society’s mahi to provide wraparound support to those impacted by cancer.

“Immersing yourself in cold water needs courage initially and it is so much easier with the support of friends. This is the message which hit home to me. Support at any level – mental, physical, financial – gives people the courage to push themselves that little bit further and feel good when they achieve this goal.

“I have not had cancer but have spoken to many survivors who all recall the huge support offered to them by friends and family. By donating whatever resource we can, we will make a difference to their journey.”

The television commercial can be viewed on the Daffodil Day website daffodilday.org.nz, along with a selection of stories from Cancer Society staff, patients, volunteers and researchers sharing their connection to the “1 in 3” message.

Daffodil Day donations can be made online atdaffodilday.org.nz at any time, at any branch of the ANZ bank – the Cancer Society’s major sponsor, anywhere a daffodil day QR code is displayed and look out for Daffodil Day street collectors on Friday 30 August and Saturday 31 August too in some locations.

