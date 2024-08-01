Pharmac Closes Inactive Medicine Applications For Greater Clarity

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga has removed over 500 inactive medicine applications from its lists in the past five years so that it’s clearer what medicines are still being actively considered for funding.

Chief Executive Sarah Fitt says closing these applications is an important part of ensuring Pharmac’s work is transparent and easy to understand.

“We do this on a regular basis to help prevent a backlog of inactive applications without decisions from building up,” she says.

“Some of the medicines we’ve received applications for have been overtaken by other medicines we’ve since decided to fund for the same health condition, so it makes sense to take them off our lists.

“In other instances, we’ve had clinical advice that recommends against funding this medicine, or we’ve found out that there isn’t a company able to supply the medicine within New Zealand.”

The most recent removal of inactive applications took place this week: Decision to decline inactive funding applications.

Of the 566 applications assessed, 504 were closed and 62 remain active as a result of the consultation feedback received.

Fitt says Pharmac receives more than 100 new funding applications each year.

“Our team works hard to make sure the applications we know would benefit New Zealanders move through our processes as quickly as possible.

“I know it can be disappointing if we close a medicine application that you’ve asked us to consider but it’s always for a good reason and we consult before we decline any applications. We're very happy to reconsider the application again if new information becomes available that would support us undertaking another assessment.”

