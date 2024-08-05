Significant Step Forward Proposed For Bowel Cancer

Pharmac is looking to fund a medicine for bowel cancer that would help people live longer.

Public consultation has opened on Pharmac’s proposal to fund cetuximab (branded as Erbitux) for a type of bowel cancer where the cancer is located on the left side of the bowel and has spread to other parts of the body.

“This is a targeted medicine that prevents the growth and spread of bowel cancer in cancers without mutations in certain genes,” says Geraldine MacGibbon, Pharmac’s Director Pharmaceuticals.

If approved, about 180 people would benefit in the first full year of funding.

Pharmac is also currently considering funding another medicine, pembrolizumab, for bowel cancer.

“Our funding boost means that we’re able to make progress with medicines that we have been considering for funding for a while, because we know they will make a real difference for people,” says MacGibbon.

Consultation on Pharmac’s funding proposal will close at 4pm Friday 23 August 2024. If the decision is approved, funding would take effect from 1 November 2024.

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

© Scoop Media