Collaborative Approach To Public Health Policy On Adult-Only Products Needed

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is urging all stakeholders to set aside biases and work together to develop inclusive, evidence-based public health policies for adult-only products. This call comes in response to the ongoing challenges in regulating these products and the need for a more collaborative approach.

"None of us are the sole reason for the complications with regulating adult-only products," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. "We each have an inherent responsibility to address these issues collaboratively to find solutions that serve the greater good.

"CAPHRA emphasises the importance of understanding the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including policymakers, public health experts, industry leaders, harm reduction advocates, and adult end users. The organisation stresses that effective policy development requires input from all these groups.

"The development of public health policy is a team effort," Loucas stated. "We need to acknowledge and overcome the inherent biases that all stakeholders hold about each other. Only then can we co-create future-proofed, inclusive, and pragmatic regulatory frameworks.

"The organisation highlights three key steps to achieve common ground:

Eradicate harm from products like combustible tobacco Promote and educate about harm reduction objectively and truthfully Protect vulnerable populations through risk-proportionate regulation and effective enforcement.

CAPHRA is calling on governments and public health bodies to embrace this collaborative approach and ensure that regulations align with the cultural and contextual specifics of each country.

"Public health must transcend an us-versus-them mindset to promote the common good across the political spectrum," Loucas emphasized. "To politicise public health, cave to public sentiment and social media pressure, and prioritise influence over the pursuit of truth puts all of us at risk.

"The organisation urges all stakeholders to put aside their biases and work together towards shared goals. "If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself," Loucas concluded, quoting Henry Ford.

CAPHRA believes that this collaborative approach is essential for developing effective, evidence-based policies that can significantly improve public health outcomes.

