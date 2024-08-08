Medtech Connect Brings Remote Health Into The Evolution PMS

With Medtech Connect’s superior telehealth features combined with easy-to-use, integrated digital monitoring devices, clinicians using Medtech Evolution will be able to make informed decisions in virtual consultations using up-to-date clinical readings from anywhere with an internet connection.

Whilst several health organisations and virtual GP clinics in New Zealand offer remote care via telephone and video calls, none of these services are connected to the practice, clinic or health service where the patient is enrolled.

Medtech Connect brings the benefits and features of a virtual consultation right into the Medtech Evolution PMS alongside the appointment book, the enrolled patient’s health records and the clinic’s admin and invoicing.

Plug and play with Medtech Evolution

Any clinician using Medtech Evolution will be able to start booking comprehensive, virtual consultations with their patients, no matter where they are. And they won’t need any new software or apps to do so.

Medtech Connect runs in Medtech Evolution so clinicians don’t have to leave their PMS to launch a virtual consultation and can run all appointments – face-to-face and virtual – off one appointment book.

Just like a standard Zoom or Teams conference call, a team consisting of a GP, clinicians, family, and other nominated caregivers can be invited to participate in a Medtech Connect virtual consultation. Participants receive a simple, secure SMS or email link to the appointment and can join on any standard mobile device or desktop.

During the consultation, the patient’s information is available to the GP or clinician based on the pre-set permissions and consult notes can be recorded directly into the patient record in the PMS.

When paired with the Medtech Connect suite of integrated digital monitoring devices, a patient’s vitals can be automatically and accurately captured into the PMS using a standard mobile device from any location with an internet connection. These readings can be pre-recorded prior to a consultation, taken in real-time during a consultation, or regularly monitored according to a schedule.

Sharing the continuity of care

Bringing this functionality and capability together in the Medtech Evolution PMS makes it easier for practices, clinics, and health services—like aged care, community outreach and marae health centres—to deliver continuity of care and allows them to safely share the care where appropriate.

Nurses, caregivers, or the patient's family can help take pressure off health services by delivering ongoing care at home. The readings captured by the suite of integrated digital monitoring devices are accurate and automatically uploaded to the PMS. If a reading falls outside a pre-defined threshold, automated alerts immediately notify the nominated GP or clinician.

Medtech Connect can help to efficiently triage enrolled patients before they present at a practice or health service. With access to the patient record during the virtual consult, nurses, nurse practitioners and other clinicians can process scripts, determine which patients need to be seen, make appointments for them during the consult and send acute cases to urgent care without leaving Medtech Evolution.

Where a practice is short-staffed or has no permanent GP available, it can continue to offer virtual appointments to enrolled patients with remote GPs or locums. Patients can also continue to come to on-site appointments with nurse practitioners or other clinicians where appropriate, with the oversight of a GP when needed.

GP practices servicing aged care facilities can accurately monitor residents and collaborate with the residents' caregivers without leaving their practices. When a repeat monitoring task is created in Medtech Connect, appointments and reminders for the nominated caregiver are automatically created.

Medtech Connect gives GPs more flexibility, too. GPs can “take their clinics with them” and choose to work from a different location, from home or part-time without losing connection with their enrolled patients.

A virtual clinic

Remote health and telehealth options have been available for more than 10 years. However, none of these services is integrated with an existing PMS or comes as close as Medtech Connect to replicating an in-person consultation experience for both patients and clinicians.

The Medtech Connect digital monitoring devices are unique to Medtech Connect. They are easy to use, accurate and provide the detailed clinical information, images, and audio a GP or nurse would expect to record in a face-to-face consultation.

Six vital signs can be captured using one compact device: blood pressure, temperature, pulse, oxygenation, blood glucose and a single-lead ECG using a mobile device from any location.

When a more comprehensive consultation is needed, the throat scope and otoscope capture images, and a mobile device camera can be used to monitor wounds. The digital stethoscope captures audio of the lungs and heart, and the bluetooth-enabled urine analyser measures eleven key parameters.

All the readings are recorded against the patient record in Evolution. If there is no internet connection when the readings are taken, they will be uploaded to Evolution as soon as the device connection is restored.

GPs and health services can conduct comprehensive consultations and make informed decisions without leaving their clinic or getting a patient out of bed. Nurses, caregivers, or the patient's family can help deliver ongoing care at home.

Truly remote care

The combination of Medtech Connect's superior telehealth features and remote monitoring devices will help GPs, practices and health services provide continuity of care for all patients in their community, whether they are housebound, aged, or remote.

At the same time, Medtech Connect will help practices maximise enrolments and meet recall targets and because Medtech Connect runs in the Medtech Evolution PMS, Medtech practices can start using it as soon as it is available.

