IHC To Monitor Government Changes To Disability Service Delivery

IHC says it will monitor closely the impact of moving disability support services delivery from Whaikaha to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The change will come into effect from October.

The news comes following the release of a review of Whaikaha – the Ministry of Disabled People that the Minister for Disability Issues says found disability services are in a dire state with unsustainable spending and a lack of fairness and transparency around what support disabled people can access.

“We welcome all steps to improve the lives of people with disabilities,” says IHC Chief Executive Ralph Jones.

“But we will need to monitor this situation and talk with the people we support, their whānau, our staff and members as the implications of these changes unfold.

“We are heartened by the Government’s commitment to the visions and principles of Enabling Good Lives.”

While MSD becomes responsible for delivering disability services, Whaikaha will be upgraded from an agency hosted by MSD to a stand-alone government department responsible for leading work to improve the lives of disabled people through strategic policy advice, monitoring the effectiveness of services, education, and advocating for positive change.

The Government is implementing the seven recommendations from the review – including placing a freeze on current funding levels for residential facility-based care while a further review is undertaken.

“A freeze on funding levels for residential facility-based care is a significant concern,” says Ralph Jones. “The disability sector has long been underfunded and providers were relying on price increases expected for 2024/25.”

“Our services will continue with our extraordinary workforce providing great support to people with intellectual disabilities throughout the country, but this is a situation we and other providers will be watching closely.”

About IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand advocates for the rights, inclusion and welfare of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community. IHC provides advocacy, volunteering, events, membership associations and fundraising. It is part of the IHC Group, which also includes IDEA Services, Choices NZ and Accessible Properties.

© Scoop Media

