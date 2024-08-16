Minister Lee Launches Groundbreaking Mental Wellbeing Resource For Asian New Zealanders

Honourable Melissa Lee, Minister for Ethnic Communities, launching the Flourishing Asian Community Resource at the 2024 Asian Family Services Summit in Auckland on August 14. The diverse gathering reflects the summit's focus on unity and collaborative efforts to advance the well-being of Asian families across New Zealand. (Photo/Supplied)

AUCKLAND, 14 August 2024 - In a major advancement in meeting the mental health needs of New Zealand's diverse communities, the Honourable Melissa Lee, Minister for Ethnic Communities, this week launched a pioneering mental wellbeing resource tailored for Asian communities in Aotearoa. The launch, which took place at the Flourishing Futures: Asian Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the country's approach to culturally sensitive mental health support and represents the culmination of years of dedicated effort by Asian Family Services.

Minister Lee's involvement in this crucial work dates back to 2018 when she first lent her support to Asian Family Services (AFS) in their groundbreaking efforts to create culturally appropriate mental health resources in Cantonese and Mandarin. She has been instrumental in the development and implementation of various initiatives over the years, including the launch of suicide prevention resources for the Korean community in September 2019 and youth mental health resources for the Korean community in November of the same year.

The newly launched resource, developed by AFS, is part of a broader Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Programme aimed at supporting the growing Asian population in New Zealand. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as recent data from the 2023 New Zealand Census reveals that Asians now comprise 17.3% of the country's population, with projections indicating continued growth in the coming years.

Minister Lee, who spoke at the launch, reflected on the journey that led to this moment: "Since 2018, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Asian Family Services to address the unique mental health needs of our Asian communities. This new resource is part of their ongoing efforts to ensure that all New Zealanders, regardless of their cultural background, have access to appropriate and effective mental health support."

The resource addresses a critical need highlighted by the 2021 New Zealand Asian Wellbeing & Mental Health Report, which found that 44.4% of Asians exhibited symptoms of depression, with an alarming rate of 61.3% among younger Asians. Recognizing these challenges, AFS has created a multifaceted approach to mental health support that is both culturally appropriate and accessible.

At the heart of this new resource is a national mental wellbeing campaign featuring Asian Kiwis sharing their diverse lived experiences of hope and inspiration. The campaign aims to reduce stigma around mental health issues and encourage open dialogue within Asian communities. It includes culturally sensitive video content designed for distribution on popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, specifically targeting Asian youth.

A key aspect of the resource is its acknowledgment of the "inbetweener" experience - the unique challenges faced by young Asian New Zealanders as they navigate multiple cultural identities. This approach is shown through profiles of young Asian New Zealanders who are making significant contributions to their communities. These inspiring individuals include Angela Hann, a Cambodian Teochew mental health advocate; Jongsung Chun, a Korean-Kiwi social work student; Romy Lee, a mental health professional of South Korean descent; Lovely Aquino Dizon, a Filipino-Kiwi PhD graduate focusing on Southeast Asian youth mental wellbeing; Tayyaba Khan, a Pakistani-New Zealander known for her work in the Muslim community; and Richard, a Chinese New Zealander involved in various community organisations.

Kelly Feng, Chief Executive of Asian Family Services, emphasised the groundbreaking nature of this resource and acknowledged the support of Minister Lee: "This initiative represents a significant leap forward in addressing the mental health needs of Asian New Zealanders. Minister Lee's unwavering support since 2018 has been crucial in bringing us to this point. By using our community's strengths to convey positive messages and encourage dialogue, we're ensuring that everyone has a voice and can be proud of who they are. It's about creating a space where it's okay to belong to both worlds - to be uniquely Asian and authentically Kiwi."

The Flourishing Asian Communities , supported by Health New Zealand, goes beyond this initial resource. It aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and improve access to mental health support within Asian communities through a variety of initiatives. Future plans include the development of a podcast exploring the Asian inbetweener culture, workshops for Asian communities and health professionals, and further resources based on AFS's integrated tree model.

This launch builds on AFS's history of pioneering mental health resources for Asian communities in New Zealand. The organisation’s commitment to addressing the specific needs of Asian New Zealanders has been consistently recognised, including a nomination for the 2018 LifeKeepers Award for their contribution to suicide prevention.

As New Zealand continues to grow and diversify, resources like this play a pivotal role in ensuring that all members of society have access to appropriate mental health support. This initiative not only addresses current needs but also lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and culturally responsive mental health system for future generations. Minister Lee added, "The launch of this resource demonstrates Asian Family Services’ ongoing commitment to the mental wellbeing of Asian New Zealanders. It is my hope that Asian Family Services and similar organisations remain dedicated to supporting initiatives that recognise and address the diverse needs of our communities."

