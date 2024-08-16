Landmark Summit Charts New Course For Asian Mental Health In New Zealand

Attendees of the Asian Family Services Summit 2024 come together for a vibrant group photo in Auckland on August 14. Dressed in a spectrum of colors, the diverse gathering reflects the summit's focus on unity and collaborative efforts to advance the well-being of Asian families across New Zealand. (Photo/Supplied)

AUCKLAND, 14 August 2024 - In a significant step towards addressing the mental health needs of New Zealand's rapidly growing Asian population, over 150 leaders from across the health sector, government, and Asian communities convened today for the inaugural Flourishing Futures: Asian Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit. Hosted by Asian Family Services, this groundbreaking event marked a turning point in the nation's approach to mental health care for its Asian communities.

The Honourable Matt Doocey, Minister for Mental Health, set the tone for the day with a powerful opening address that acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Asian New Zealanders in accessing appropriate mental health services. "We need to think more about local solutions for local needs," Minister Doocey emphasised. "It's pretty clear when you look at our Asian communities, they haven't been well served by the mainstream. As we develop and think about local solutions for local needs, it gives us the ability to articulate this."

Throughout the day, participants engaged in robust discussions, sharing insights and experiences that highlighted the urgent need for tailored approaches to mental health care for Asian communities. The summit revealed significant gaps in culturally appropriate services, underrepresentation of Asian communities in mental health research and policymaking, and the persistent stigma surrounding mental health issues within Asian cultures.

In his closing remarks, Minister Doocey reflected on the day's proceedings, stating, "Clearly, what we do over the next 2 or 3 years, it's all about how we respond as a country. I want to thank you for your leadership today. Clearly, there's been a lot of work going on. I think you have really taken the task diligently and you've really explored the options available."

The Minister also addressed the issue of visibility within the mental health system, noting, "It's quite heartbreaking when you read comments like invisibility, a lack of visibility and recognition. With the speaker today, we heard about the Asian population being about 17.3%, it's not being dealt with. So 1 in 5 Kiwis, a part of the Asian community, who don't feel visible, who feel invisible for mental health."

A key outcome of the summit was the call for a comprehensive approach to Asian mental health. Minister Doocey affirmed the government's commitment to this, stating, "We are passing through legislation, a mental health strategy that wasn't there before… I’m really excited about working on the strategy which hopefully will be more about a road map, an implementation plan.”

Kelly Feng, Chief Executive of Asian Family Services, emphasised the importance of the summit in driving change. "This event marks a significant milestone in New Zealand's commitment to improving mental health outcomes for all its citizens. It sets the stage for ongoing collaboration and innovation in addressing the unique mental health needs of the Asian community," Feng stated.

The summit also highlighted the need for increased funding and resources dedicated to Asian mental health initiatives. Minister Doocey acknowledged this challenge, saying, "I get the challenge about funding. The challenge I get daily. I don't disagree because ultimately, you know, if you don’t have it, it’s all aspiration isn't it but I’m definitely not of the view to start off with funding, then work out what you can do with funding because that to me is the wrong way round." The Minister called for participating agencies to define the outcomes they want to achieve and to engage with him about how to achieve these.

The summit concluded with a clear call to action for enhanced workforce development to increase Asian representation in mental health professions. This includes initiatives to support overseas-trained professionals in entering the New Zealand health system and promoting mental health careers within Asian communities.

As the day ended, Minister Doocey emphasised the collaborative nature of the work ahead. "We're going to start meeting regularly with Asian Family Services… [they] will be your navigator or connector to come back to this group once we've started to put it in a bit of formation to say this is what we heard, this is what you said, and how as we start to move through it, test that roadmap around where we’re going to go around Asian mental health."

The Flourishing Futures summit has set a new direction for Asian mental health care in New Zealand. With commitments from government, health sector leaders, and community organisations, there is a renewed sense of hope and determination to create a mental health system that truly serves all New Zealanders, regardless of their cultural background.

Note: Asian Family Services (AFS) is the leading provider of culturally tailored mental health and addiction services for Asian communities across Aotearoa New Zealand. Established in 1998, we have over 25 years of experience delivering professional, confidential support to people of Asian heritage. Our services include counselling, addiction support, health promotion, community education, and research - all designed to help Asian New Zealanders lead flourishing and fulfilling lives. With offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and a nationwide Asian Helpline, AFS is committed to improving access to culturally appropriate health and wellbeing services for New Zealand's rapidly growing Asian population.

