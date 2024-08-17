Nurses Mourn Rhoena Davis

The passing of Rhoena Davis on Friday, 16 August has created a gaping hole among the ranks of senior Māori nurses which will be difficult to fill, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says.

Ms Davis was a nurse in Northland since 1993, and for more than 30 years her nursing ability was unparalleled. As chair of the Māori caucus of the College of Nurses Aotearoa and a member of the New Zealand Nursing Council Komiti Māori, she was vital in shaping nursing leadership and advocating for Māori health at local, regional, and national levels.

"Her advocacy for funding and policy changes to support nurse practitioners and working tirelessly to address inequities in healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and remote areas, made her a highly respected figure among her peers," Ms Nuku said.

"It was her selflessness and deep care for others, no matter who they were, that made her such an amazing nurse and person. Her life was an emblem of what it truly means to be a nurse."

Ms Davis was also involved in several national groups including the National Nurse Leaders Group, Ora Taiao, and the Federation of Primary Health Care.

"She was dedicated, humble and quietly went about her awesome work right to the end. In fact, she persevered even while knowing she had little time left, only finishing her mahi on 30 July," NZNO Board member and fellow nurse practitioner, Margaret Hand said.

Beyond nursing organisations, Ms Davis sat on the Hauora Taiwhenua Board as deputy chair, and through her position as deputy chair of Te Ropu Arahi she was also part of initiatives aimed at actualising the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Among her many accolades Ms Davis was the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Te Akenehi Hei Memorial Award - the highest award of honour for Te Rūnanga o Aotearoa, NZNO - for her outstanding contribution to Māori health.

On the podium her humility again shone through when she dedicated her award to all who worked alongside her and stressed the importance of working together.

This year’s recipient, Auckland-based nurse practitioner Dhyanne Hohepa, paid homage to her mentor on Saturday morning, saying her generation had huge boots to fill in taking up the challenge of fulfilling all Ms Davis had worked to achieve.

"To her, nursing and seeking and equal playing field wasn't just a job, it was a way of life.

"Rhoena was an inspiration to me and other younger Māori. We will aspire to carry out her dreams and finish what she started."

No reira e te tuakana, e te tuahine, e te mareikura, moe mai ra i roto i nga ringaringa o nga matua tupuna.

