Hato Hone St John Statement On Industrial Action

Hato Hone St John (HHStJ) has plans in place to ensure life-threatening emergencies will be attended to with minimal disruption during this week’s strike by ambulance personnel.

HHStJ received formal notification from First Union and the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand Inc (NZAA division) that their members will withdraw labour for four hours from the commencement of their shifts on 20 August and again on 24 August.

Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John Deputy Chief Executive - Ambulance Operations, says patient safety remains their focus and HHStJ is doing all it can to reduce the impact on patients during the strike period.

“Be assured we have plans in place to provide emergency care during this time.”

“Remember if you have an emergency, you should still dial 111. If your call is not immediately life threatening, there may be a delay, or you may be asked to self-transport to a medical facility if it is considered safe for you to do so.”

“For all non-emergencies we are asking people to contact Healthline, their GP, or their local pharmacy in the first instance.”

Like other essential health services, ambulance services are covered by the Life Preserving Services framework, which requires ambulance providers and unions to work constructively to maintain core services that prevent a serious threat to life or permanent disability during strike action.

“To maintain a safe level of service, union members will return to work to cover gaps that we have been unable to cover by non-striking ambulance personnel. Both First and NZAA Unions have worked with us to ensure this occurs”.

HHStJ has been in bargaining with the unions since the beginning of this year, following the Ambulance Operations Multi-Union Collective Agreement (MUCA) expiring in November last year (2023) and it has been working with its purchasers (Health New Zealand and ACC) to secure additional funding to resolve outstanding bargaining claims.

Mr Ohs says Hato Hone St John supports the ambulance workforce’s calls for a pay rise within reasonable market movement, but the unions ask is greater than the available funding.

“We have made two separate offers that have attempted to pass on available funding, but to date these have fallen short of union expectations.”

