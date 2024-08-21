Whanau Ora Community Clinic Pay Tribute To Rhoena Davis

It is with deep sadness and heartfelt respect that The Whanau Ora Community Clinic especially the owners George Ngatai and Raewyn Bhana, pay tribute to Rhoena Davis, a cherished leader in rural, nursing, and Māori health, who passed away on Friday. When we took over the medical centre in Kaeo over 5 years ago Rhoena was one of the first staff who made us feel welcome. Both George and Raewyn were overseas during the time of her passing.

Rhoena Davis, of Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Hine, and Ngāti Manu – Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu, was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and compassion. Her dedication to the health and well-being of our people was unparalleled, and her impact on the communities she served will be felt for generations.

Over the weekend, at Motutī Marae in Panguru, colleagues, friends, and whānau came together to honour and celebrate the extraordinary life of Mrs. Davis. As we reflect on her many accomplishments, we are reminded of her unwavering commitment to rural health especially with the Whanau Ora Community Clinic, her leadership as the deputy chair of the Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, and her role as co-chair of the College of Nurses Aotearoa. Her recent tenure as director of nursing at Mahitahi Hauora further exemplifies her lifelong passion for improving health outcomes for Māori and rural communities.

Rhoena’s contributions were recognised earlier this year when she was awarded the prestigious Peter Snow Award by Hauora Taiwhenua for her outstanding contribution to rural health. In 2022, she received the Te Akenehi Hei Memorial Award, the highest honour from Te Rūnanga o Aotearoa – New Zealand Nurses Organisation, for her remarkable contributions to Māori health.

Taitokerau farewell a leader, mentor, and friend, we are deeply grateful for the legacy she leaves behind. Rhoena Davis embodied the spirit of service, and her work will continue to inspire and guide us. Our whakaaro and karakia are with her whānau during this difficult time.

Moe mai rā, e te rangatira. Haere ki te kāinga tūturu mō te tangata. Haere, haere, haere atu rā.

