NZ First Need To Come Clean On Lobbying By Philip Morris

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) is calling for NZ First to declare it’s connections with and donations from Philip Morris New Zealand, following a story by RNZ’s Guyon Espiner published today.

HCA says the New Zealand public deserve to know how tobacco policies - with huge consequences for health - are being made, and under whose influence.

"New Zealanders need to know what influence PMNZ has had on NZ First and their tobacco policies including any conversations and deals they have struck with them, and any financial or in-kind donations received," HCA board member Dr David Galler said.

A leaked PMNZ corporate affairs document from 2017 reveals the company’s plan to lobby NZ First and Te Pati Māori to gain favourable regulation for its Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs).

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello, a NZ First MP, is responsible for tobacco and vaping policy.

She recently halved the excise tax on HTPs, is exploring options to legalise the sale of oral nicotine products and oversaw the repeal of New Zealand’s world-leading smokefree law, which would have rapidly reduced smoking rates and saved thousands of lives. The repeal was part of the coalition Government agreement with NZ First.

"This international tobacco industry giant has been spectacularly successful getting the National-led coalition Government to do exactly what it wants - keeping New Zealanders hooked for life on their addictive, harmful tobacco products," HCA Co-Chair Professor Lisa Te Morenga said.

"Minister Costello claims to have no links to the tobacco industry. If that’s true then she has been manipulated her own party, and NZ First needs to be ejected from the Coalition partnership."

The leaked PMNZ document is further proof of the urgent need for an overhaul of New Zealand’s policy making processes to provide transparency about the influence of commercial entities over public health policy.

"This is proof of what we suspected. There is no other rational explanation for why NZ First would demand in their coalition agreement repeal of our smokefree legislation than that they have been heavily lobbied by the tobacco industry," Galler said.

"We had world-leading legislation backed by strong evidence that would reduce many thousands of deaths, harm, and costs to the health system. It seems pretty clear now that it has been repealed for the benefit of Philip Morris."

© Scoop Media

