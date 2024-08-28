Get Behind Blue September And Help Support The 42,000 Kiwi Men Living With Prostate Cancer

Blue September Sunday 1 September – Monday 30 September 2024

Across Aotearoa New Zealand this year, 4,000 men will be told they have prostate cancer, making it this country’s most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer related deaths in men.

Now in its 11th year, Blue September is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and a month dedicated to raising awareness of prostate cancer.

It’s hoped that BLUE DOs up and down the country will raise more than $1 million of much needed funds, with every cent going towards helping the charity to provide essential wrap-around support services for men and their whānau living with prostate cancer. Additionally, for the first time this year people can text the word “BLUE” to 2449 to make a $3 donation to the cause.

The Foundation’s President, Danny Bedingfield wants you to get behind the cause by hosting a BLUE DO, giving an instant donation or trying their new virtual swear jar, which you can set up at your office, sports club or with your mates. “I watched my dad die of prostate cancer, then I got it myself. He didn’t talk about his diagnosis much, tried to carry on like he was OK, but underneath, he was pretty down and depressed. Sometimes we all need to “let it all out” so saying something blue to help a mate through can be good for everyone.”

“We’ve got a strong army of supporters who hold Blue Do events throughout the country but this year we decided to add the virtual swear jar and the text donations as extra ways to raise much needed funds,” he says.

Danny Bedingfield / Supplied

Every time that you say something ‘blue’, put a donation or a token in the jar or text ”BLUE” to 2449 and you’ll be helping to provide vital support to patients and families affected by the disease across the country. There are plenty of other great things you can do as well as, or instead of, a swear jar to support those affected by prostate cancer in New Zealand.

Whether it’s a chat around the BBQ or having a yarn while walking the dogs, Danny says a major goal of Blue September is to get men to talk about prostate cancer.

“We have come a long way, but the truth is all men over 50 need to chat to their doctor about prostate cancer as well as insist on a programme of PSA testing appropriate to them,” he says, "this is even more important if they have a family history of prostate cancer, in which case they need to do it much earlier.

“The thousands of men living with prostate cancer in New Zealand are not just a statistic, they are our dads, sons, grandads, and best mates who do not deserve to have the opportunity to share in the lives of their families and those around them taken away far too soon, when an achievable alternative exists.

Danny will never forget having to call his mother and tell her that her son has the exact same cancer that killed her husband, it was trying to rip his family apart all over again.

“The social impact of this disease is immeasurable and we’re in danger of losing a generation of men to prostate cancer. We’re indebted to the people that take part in a Blue Do on our behalf – thank you, no idea is too small, too wacky, or too blue.”

Support the 1 in 8 kiwi men and their families affected by prostate cancer - Do Something Blue this September, to find out more, or to register your BLUE DO visit www.blueseptember.org.nz

About Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is a charity that receives no government funding and relies upon the generosity of donors to provide its services. Blue September is the annual awareness and fundraising campaign for the charity.

The Foundation provides:

A free nurse-led information service, by email and toll free on 0800 66 0800

45+ support groups and networks across Aotearoa New Zealand

Free counselling for men and their families living with prostate cancer

Prost-FIT – an exercise programme specifically designed for men with prostate cancer

Nationwide education and outreach programme

Funding for vital research into diagnosis and treatments

© Scoop Media

