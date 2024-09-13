Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Breast Cancer Wonder Drug Would Be Life-Changing For NZ Women

Friday, 13 September 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

New Zealand women with an aggressive form of incurable breast cancer will be given a better chance to spend more precious time with their loved ones, now that Pharmac has announced it intends to fund Enhertu for HER2-positive advanced breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has been campaigning for Enhertu (also called trastuzumab deruxtecan or T-Dxd) to be publicly funded because of its dramatic potential to keep patients alive for longer. The drug has shown unprecedented results in clinical trials – it reduced the risk of death by almost a third and boosted the time the cancer was held at bay from seven months to over two years.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says: “The availability of Enhertu is going to be life-changing for our women. Our country’s top breast cancer specialists declared Enhertu to be one of the top three priorities for unfunded drugs in New Zealand and the clinical trials for it have generated a level of excitement not seen in breast cancer since the emergence of Herceptin 20 years ago.

“We’re pleased Pharmac has worked at speed to approve a second breast cancer drug from its budget boost in June. Ground-breaking treatments like Enhertu can stop lives being cut short and if we can keep increasing access to new medicines like this, New Zealand can catch up with the rest of the world. Having more investment for medicines and faster approvals processes is what women with breast cancer need more of.”

Enhertu is being heralded as the new breast cancer wonder drug. Trials of the drug showed patients had their risk of death reduced by 27% and were given 29 months of progression free survival (i.e. the length of time their cancer didn’t get worse) compared to 7.2 months on Kadcyla (the current second-line treatment for this type of breast cancer). Enhertu has become the standard of care internationally as the second-line treatment for HER2-positive advanced breast cancer. It has been funded in the UK since 2021 and Australia since last November.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Breast Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 