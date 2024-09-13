Bay Of Plenty Health Organisation Wins National Diversity Award

28 August 2023

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation’s impactful co-governance model with mana whenua is driving equitable health outcomes for Māori and creating an environment where its kaimahi and all the people they serve can thrive.

The organisation, a joint venture between Ngāi Te Rangi iwi, Ngāti Ranginui iwi, and Western Bay of Plenty Primary Care Providers Incorporated, won the Supreme Award at the 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™ announced in Auckland tonight.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says this genuine partnership and the cultural understanding it fosters are transforming the organisation’s mahi to support and deliver community-based primary health care and wellness services in the region.

It is the first, and still only, Primary Health Organisation to be governed by a partnership between mana whenua and providers, and its entire programme of work is guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

General Manager Māori, Population Health and Equity Kiri Peita says the partnership is more than just a contractual arrangement. Its power and value are driven by transparency, open communication, and a sincere desire to achieve common goals.

“We firmly believe whānau, hapū, and iwi must lead, determine, and guide pathways to live long and healthy lives today and for generations to come.”

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation was also the Medium-large Organisation Winner in the Ngā Āhuatanga o te Tiriti category at the awards.

The Diversity Awards NZ™ programme offers organisations an opportunity to showcase a variety of innovative people initiatives and publicly commit to being held accountable for tangible progress in building work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves.

The full list of 2024 winners:

Leadership Award

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland

Diverse Talent Award

Medium-Large Organisation Winner – KPMG

Inclusive Workplace Award

Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Foodstuffs North Island

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections

Respectful Culture Award

Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Tui Raumata

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Aurecon

Ngā Āhuatanga o te Tiriti Tohu

Small-Medium Organisation Winner – Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission

Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Ratonga Ahi me ngā Ohotata i Aotearoa Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Impact Award

Winner – Araraurangi Air New Zealand

Diversity Champion

Tania Domett, Cogo

Supreme Award

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation

