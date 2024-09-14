New Zealand’s Child Cancer Care – A Tribute To Our Health Professionals

New Zealand can be proud of the care our health system provides to children with cancer.

“We have a small national team of paediatric oncologists and specialist support staff based across the child cancer treatment centres at Starship in Auckland, and in Christchurch Hospital,” says Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs. “They deliver an exceptional level of care, with the average five-year survival rate for children with cancer in Aotearoa today at 85%, which is comparable with the world’s best outcomes in countries like Australia, the UK, and the USA.”

Ms Briggs said the Child Cancer Foundation is taking the opportunity in the international Child Cancer Awareness month to highlight the quality of care New Zealand health professionals deliver in the uniquely challenging field of paediatric oncology.

“Cancer is a relatively rare childhood illness, affecting around 150 New Zealand children each year. The rarity, combined with often unique and complex presentations, means that there is usually not the body of evidence available from clinical trials on treatments that is available for common adult cancers, such as breast cancer. The high degree of collaboration between our specialists in Auckland and Christchurch, their engagement with their peers internationally, and New Zealand’s high rates of participation in innovative international clinical trials helps bring the best care to our children.”

“In addition to this, the Government’s decision earlier this year to retain the long-standing provision for blanket funding for treatment of children with cancer will ensure New Zealanders can be confident that the best treatment options can always be accessed. Clinicians appreciate the flexibility they have to find the most effective treatments, knowing that funding is available.”

The Foundation provides support to children and their families throughout the process from diagnosis to off treatment, supporting relapse and to adapting to a ‘new normal’. Children with cancer who live outside of Auckland and Christchurch often spend long spells away from home during treatment, which usually means extended periods of time away from home for a parent as well.

“Often a parent has to give up their job or take extended leave to be with their child during treatment. This means added pressure on the wider family. As a Foundation, we are privileged to provide support to children and their families throughout treatment programmes that may extend over months or years.

