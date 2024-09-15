Menopause Event To Be Held On Coast in October

Menopause is not a taboo subject - the more you know, the better you’re prepared. Professionals are being gathered to share information at a free October event.

One of the organisers Angela Orr says while menopause may be a fact of life, it doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“Menopause will be different for everyone. It is not talked about enough and it can be difficult accessing good information,” she says.

“Every woman goes through menopause, but unfortunately a lot suffer in silence or do not realise the symptoms that they are having are related to menopause. This could be anything from losing confidence at work, feeling down or getting depressed, to itchy skin, loss of libido or in extreme cases night sweats, fatigue, brain fog and sleepless nights.

“Women don’t always contact their health practitioner to discuss symptoms, for various reasons. A lot of expensive menopause-related supplements are advertised on the internet. Unfortunately menopausal symptoms are not a ‘one size fits all’. And menopause treatment does not have to be expensive.

“Our bodies start depleting estrogen levels after the age of 40. New research states that lack of estrogen can affect bone density and increase the risk for cardiovascular disease and dementia-related illnesses.

“Poutini Waiora, West Coast Health and Takiwa Poutini have invited local experts to provide information at Let’s Talk Menopause for anyone going through menopause (now or in the future),” she says.

Topics include an explanation of symptoms, body changes and psychological effects; symptom management (physio, nutrition, exercise, pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical); various aligned screening programmes; and a panel discussion.

“We’ve planned an informative, fun event, with spot prizes throughout the evening and a prize draw for registrations before 16 September. Register now by clicking here or by going to takiwapoutini.nz/menopause."

Wednesday 30th October 2024

Regent Theatre, Greymouth

7pm - 9pm

